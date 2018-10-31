North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 673.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 146,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 179.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.50 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.03.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

