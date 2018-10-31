Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 2,207 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $105,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 632.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,187,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total transaction of $707,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,149 shares of company stock worth $13,601,314. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

Shares of COST opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

