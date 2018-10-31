Norfolk Southern (NSC) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $188.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.40.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $166.31 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $125.59 and a 1 year high of $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.