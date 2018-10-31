Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake Lowered by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.59 and a twelve month high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

In related news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,507.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

