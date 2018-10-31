Noble Energy (NBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Noble Energy had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Noble Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 141.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities set a $43.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.