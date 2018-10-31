NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,782 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,783,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,109,000 after acquiring an additional 71,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,829,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,445,000 after acquiring an additional 184,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,328,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,525,000 after acquiring an additional 729,547 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,468,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,031 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,278,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 49,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $2,621,005.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 578,910 shares in the company, valued at $30,450,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.