NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $16.65 Million Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,317 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,439,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,956,000 after acquiring an additional 930,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,463,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357,256 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,819,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,093,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 137,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,267,189.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.