Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,322 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,899 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,139,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,740,637,000 after acquiring an additional 141,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,736 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,496,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,169 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,626 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,820,343 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $443,818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.17.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,552.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 8,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,462 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $238.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.68 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. Adobe Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

