Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.49.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

