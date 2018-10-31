Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 621 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $164.76 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

