Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the second quarter valued at $103,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the second quarter valued at $107,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 112.29%. The firm had revenue of $334.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

