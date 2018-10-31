Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Virtu Financial by 21.1% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 38,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Virtu Financial by 102.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 338.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,294,000 after buying an additional 2,770,731 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.77.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “$26.55” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.