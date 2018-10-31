Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,645 Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,897,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,478,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of Veoneer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Veoneer Inc has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mathias Hermansson acquired 2,500 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $138,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Carlson acquired 50,000 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $2,532,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

