Niraj Shah Sells 9,501 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,226.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 31st, Niraj Shah sold 11,701 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $1,263,122.95.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Niraj Shah sold 18,158 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $2,186,404.78.

On Monday, October 8th, Niraj Shah sold 17,600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $2,307,360.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Niraj Shah sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $3,748,680.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Niraj Shah sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $710,400.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Niraj Shah sold 21,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $2,877,840.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Niraj Shah sold 1,168 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $171,182.08.

On Monday, September 10th, Niraj Shah sold 21,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.75, for a total transaction of $2,850,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Niraj Shah sold 21,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $2,867,970.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.91, for a total transaction of $2,191,470.00.

NYSE W traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,286. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Wayfair by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wayfair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

