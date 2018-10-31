NIPPON Stl & SU/S (NSSMY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

NIPPON Stl & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

NIPPON Stl & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. NIPPON Stl & SU/S had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Get NIPPON Stl & SU/S alerts:

NIPPON Stl & SU/S stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.35. NIPPON Stl & SU/S has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $27.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIPPON Stl & SU/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

About NIPPON Stl & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON Stl & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON Stl & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.