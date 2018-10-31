Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 17.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 419,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 805,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Nike from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.