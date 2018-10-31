Nielsen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 36,645 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,624% compared to the typical volume of 984 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 135.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,439,000 after buying an additional 12,496,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,309,000 after buying an additional 523,530 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 89.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,511,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,444,000 after buying an additional 2,606,195 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,891,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,293,000 after buying an additional 966,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,997,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,652,000 after buying an additional 198,492 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLSN. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

