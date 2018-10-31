Nielsen (NLSN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nielsen by 77.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Nielsen by 127.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

