Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,897 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Newfield Exploration worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Newfield Exploration by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 157,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 112,145 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,991,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newfield Exploration by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newfield Exploration stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newfield Exploration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

