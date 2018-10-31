Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce $151.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.71 million and the highest is $157.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $60.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $449.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.10 million to $473.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $661.80 million, with estimates ranging from $540.68 million to $797.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 1428.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $128.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,121.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $14,333,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,156.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 130,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 571.3% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 111,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,982. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $60.38 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

