Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stake Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,739,434,000 after acquiring an additional 619,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,290 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,523,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $987,868,000 after acquiring an additional 55,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $925,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $666,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,307 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $297.46 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.38 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 237.96, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $7,361,323.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.70, for a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,155 shares of company stock valued at $109,863,328 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morningstar set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $459.00 price objective (down previously from $464.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.41.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.