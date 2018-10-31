Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) CFO David B. Wells Sells 1,000 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.70, for a total value of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $116,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $285.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.38 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Netflix and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Netflix from $503.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,739,434,000 after purchasing an additional 619,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,290 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,523,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $987,868,000 after acquiring an additional 55,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $925,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $666,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

