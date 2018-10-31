NeoGenomics (NEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NeoGenomics updated its FY18 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS.

Shares of NEO opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

