NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Stake Increased by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,671,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,384 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $25,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.17 and a beta of 0.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. First Analysis set a $16.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

