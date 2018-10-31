Neogen Co. (NEOG) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Neogen worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,008,000 after acquiring an additional 654,510 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $35,617,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 13.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,037,000 after acquiring an additional 175,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 37.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,653,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $5,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, insider James L. Herbert sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $3,241,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 736,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,195,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $2,144,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,941,397.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,218 shares of company stock worth $9,769,467. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

NEOG stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.36. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.43 million. Neogen had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Neogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.