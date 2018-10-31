Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) recently:

10/24/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/22/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several updates lined up for the next several quarters. Additionally, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar stands to receive significant sales milestone payment plus royalties for Movantik under the license agreement with AstraZeneca. Also, its recent co-development deal with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 is encouraging. The deals provide revenues as well as reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have decreased ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

10/22/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. 60,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,379. The company has a current ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 2.39.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $2,075,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,825,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

