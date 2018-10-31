Navient Corp (NAVI) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,879 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 20.36. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

