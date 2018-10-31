National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) received a $40.00 price target from research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. Citigroup boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.32.

NOV stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.40, a PEG ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,734 shares of company stock valued at $939,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 113,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 29.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 55.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

