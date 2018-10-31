National General (NGHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. National General had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.35%. National General’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NGHC traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 291,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,124. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.92. National General has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Get National General alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National General from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $171,911.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.