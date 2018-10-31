National Bank Holdings Corp to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 9,216 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $373,155.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 2,486 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $101,055.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $956,614. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in National Bank by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 257,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100,606 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Bank by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 123,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

