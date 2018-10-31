National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$23.00” Price Target for Nexa Resources (NEXA)

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) has been assigned a C$23.00 price objective by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NEXA stock traded up C$0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$13.90 and a 12 month high of C$26.70.

In related news, insider Ventures Limited Greathights bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,171.17. Insiders bought 16,786 shares of company stock worth $206,706 in the last 90 days.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

