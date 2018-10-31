National Bank Financial Lowers Equitable Group (EQB) Price Target to C$68.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$73.88.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$57.90 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$52.01 and a twelve month high of C$72.98.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.24 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$214.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.60 million. Equitable Group had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.22, for a total value of C$333,944.00. Also, insider Timothy James Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$127,000.00. Insiders sold 24,659 shares of company stock worth $1,631,358 over the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

