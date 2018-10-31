Nathan’s Famous (NATH) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nathan’s Famous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of NATH stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of -0.25.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 37.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

