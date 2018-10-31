Nanometrics (NANO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nanometrics had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Nanometrics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nanometrics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.33-0.45 EPS.

NANO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. 16,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,517. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $747.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $31,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,258,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,221 shares in the company, valued at $11,797,220.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,063 shares of company stock worth $2,789,433. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NANO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

