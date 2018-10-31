NamoCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (NAMO)

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. NamoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NamoCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NamoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009922 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004869 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin Profile

NamoCoin (NAMO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NamoCoin’s official website is namocoin.name

NamoCoin Coin Trading

NamoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NamoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NamoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NamoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

