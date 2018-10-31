Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYGN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 106,258 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $306,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 37.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 59.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of MYGN opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

