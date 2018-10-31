Multi-Color (LABL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LABL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi-Color from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Multi-Color from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Multi-Color presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Multi-Color alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LABL opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Multi-Color has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $456.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Multi-Color will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Multi-Color news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Multi-Color during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,436,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Multi-Color in the second quarter worth $207,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Multi-Color in the second quarter worth $995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,133,000 after acquiring an additional 153,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.