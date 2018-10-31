MTU Aero Engines (MTX) PT Set at €186.00 by Independent Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €186.00 ($216.28) target price from Independent Research in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Commerzbank set a €187.00 ($217.44) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Societe Generale set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a €191.00 ($222.09) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €180.67 ($210.08).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX opened at €179.00 ($208.14) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a 1-year high of €156.80 ($182.33).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.