Morgan Stanley Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given a $5.00 target price by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.27 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $31,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,288.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in GoPro by 326.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $144,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

