Morgan Stanley Lowers Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Price Target to $130.00

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

