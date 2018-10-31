Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Bandwidth (BAND) a $44.00 Price Target

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned a $44.00 target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,455. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 16,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $768,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,944,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,471 shares of company stock valued at $19,568,660 over the last three months. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $681,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.