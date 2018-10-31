Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,945 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,363,000 after buying an additional 1,367,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,643,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,909,000 after buying an additional 361,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,004,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,510,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,812,000 after buying an additional 565,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 42,908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,376,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $55.52 and a 52-week high of $85.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.79.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $171,944.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,421.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

