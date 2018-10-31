Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $113.45 and a one year high of $286.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian Carson bought 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.34 per share, with a total value of $313,885.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 62,698 shares of company stock worth $11,330,135. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 686.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

