Mobileiron (MOBL) Trading 16.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) traded up 16.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.84. 657,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 464,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 131.24%. The company had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mobileiron by 4,954.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mobileiron by 27.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mobileiron by 73.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 155,196 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in Mobileiron by 7.2% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,167,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 78,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Mobileiron by 27.3% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $428.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.27.

Mobileiron Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

