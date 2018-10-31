Mobileiron (MOBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 131.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Mobileiron stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 447,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,043. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $428.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOBL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mobileiron stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 155,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Mobileiron worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.