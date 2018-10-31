Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Facebook (FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $245.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.11.

FB opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $139.03 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $8,409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $138,735.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,365 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,797.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,622,884 shares of company stock worth $640,571,897 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 18.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in Facebook by 7.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

