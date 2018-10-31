Mitek Systems (MITK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,581,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the previous session’s volume of 312,016 shares.The stock last traded at $9.17 and had previously closed at $8.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Benchmark lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, National Securities set a $18.00 target price on Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James C. Hale III purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,837.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unterberg Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 460,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 60,230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 35.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

