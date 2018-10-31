MinexCoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.46 Million (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00034049 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a market cap of $9.46 million and $31,179.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000352 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00243380 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.03 or 0.09336751 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012262 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MNX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,048,648 coins and its circulating supply is 4,416,686 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

