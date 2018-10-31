Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $580,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $2,710,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 89,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $6,143,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Shore Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.