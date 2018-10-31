Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 410,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000.

OTCMKTS COCP opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Cocrystal Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

